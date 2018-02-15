Sports in Brief

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Track and Field

This past weekend the SDSU track and field teams were successful when they hosted the SDSU Indoor Classic.

Junior Kyle Burdick kicked things off for the Jacks by setting a personal best in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 8:07.26. He won the mile race as well with a time of 4:04.29, which was the third fastest time in SDSU history.

Junior Krista Steele won the 600-meter and 800-meter race, setting personal bests in both races.

In the weight throwing event, senior Colton Bender set the school record for the third week in a row with a distance of 68 feet and 10 inches.

Junior Abby Sudbeck finished in third in the women’s weight throw with a distance of 62 feet and five inches.

What’s next: The Jacks will compete at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at the SDSU Last Chance meet in Brookings.

Equestrian

The SDSU equestrian team began the spring portion of its season with two victories. The Jacks defeated North Dakota State 14-2 Feb. 8 and Delaware State 9-7 Feb. 9.

What’s next: Feb. 22 the Jacks will travel to Springtown, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. They will then head to Dallas and will face the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

Softball

The South Dakota State softball team began its 2018 season this past weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at the University of Northern Iowa Dome Classic.

The weekend was highlighted by a comeback win against Green Bay on Sunday. The Jacks trailed 12-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. They outscored Green Bay 15-0 in the final two-and-a-half innings and came away with a 19-12 victory.

SDSU went 2-3 overall on the weekend, defeating the University of Missouri-Kansas City 5-3 and falling to Southeast Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Drake.

Junior catcher Mallory McQuistan led the Jacks with six runs batted in. She had three hits in 11 at-bats with two home runs. Senior infielder Abbey Murphy had nine hits in 17 at-bats and four runs batted in. Senior pitcher Madison Hope pitched both victories for SDSU.

What’s next: Feb. 16 the Jacks will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to play in the Osprey Invitational.



Tennis

The Jackrabbit women’s tennis team is 0-6 on the season after losing to Missouri 5-0 Saturday and Tulane 4-1 Sunday. Junior Morgan Brower won the lone match for SDSU with a 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory.



What’s next: Feb. 23 SDSU will head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to face Marquette, Milwaukee and Cardinal Stritch.