Five tips to work up courage, score a date with your crush

Okay, let’s be honest; I haven’t been the most romantic writer in history, but I’m here to surprise you. In honor of Valentine’s Day, I’m going to give you five tips for scoring a date with your crush – you’re welcome.

Believe in yourself.

You’ve got to hype yourself up on the daily, look in the mirror and know you’re slaying everyone’s existence. Remind yourself your crush would be lucky to spend time with someone as awesome as yourself.

Recon.

It never hurts to know a little about the girl with the pretty eyes, or the boy with the cool jacket. For one, knowing their name seems like a pretty good start. So, ask a mutual friend or consult your local social media app. Besides, it helps to know if they are available; no use barking up a claimed tree.

Speak. Ha-ha. No, I’m serious. Speak.

We’ve all been in that position where we pretty much stared a hole into our crushes head and then bailed last minute. Well not today. Besides, you’ve got all that information stored in your head from recon, might as well put it to good use. Take all that awkward, charming pizazz and form an intelligent sentence with the object of your affections. Trust me, it’ll be worth it. And maybe leave out the fact you may or may not already know about their cat that died in third grade.

Shoot your shot. Whoop, I said it!

You’ve done your research, had a decent conversation, now it’s time to go in for the kill. Tell them how you feel, it doesn’t have to be a scene from your favorite romantic movie–if you can do this, by all means go ahead–it just has to be honest and sweet. Remember, “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game,” Babe Ruth said.

Totally different game reference, but still very true.

Have a blast.

If you’re staying in town try our local cinema or one of our continental restaurants. Take a nice drive and go for a romantic picnic. Maybe try camping, I hear it’s cool. The key is to have as much fun as possible. Don’t forget, if you made it this far they already think you’re pretty cool. Don’t give off ax murderer vibes, it’s highly unromantic.