Athlete of the Week: Martin Mueller

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota

Major: Exercise Science

The No. 12 ranked South Dakota State wrestling team defeated Oklahoma 22-13 Sunday. It was the 10th win in a row for the Jacks and they improved to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12.

With Jacks trailing 13-12, Martin Mueller won the 184-pound match 14-1 and SDSU never looked back. For this performance, Mueller has been named The Collegian Athlete of the Week.

Up next, the Jacks will host Iowa State at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Frost Arena in Brookings.