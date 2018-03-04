South Dakota State University's Student-Run Independent Newspaper Since 1885

The Collegian

Summit League, SDSU Men’s Basketball against WIU

Freshmen Matt Dentlinger (32), Alou Dillion Jr. (10), Alex Arians (34) and Ryan Krueger (4) celebrate Tevin King’s (2) basket during the second half of the game against WIU March 3. SDSU won 66-60. The Jacks will play March 5 in the semifinals. By: Abby Fullenkamp

Abby Fullenkamp
March 4, 2018
Galleries, Multimedia

Summit League, SDSU Men’s Basketball against WIU