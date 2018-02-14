Issue: Romance portrayed in movies is creating unrealistic expectations.

Valentine’s Day is here and that has us talking about a hot topic: “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The final installation in the trilogy of romance films was released just in time for the day of love.

But because of the nature of the on-screen relationship, it raises the question about what a healthy romantic relationship is and why we want them.

To some of us, Christian and Ana Grey represent the ideal couple, to others they’re a train wreck.

Individuals who consume media portrayals of behaviors in romantic relationships use it as an insight to model relationships in their lives.

While we aren’t all watching “Fifty Shades Freed” with our notebooks out ready to take notes, seeing these movies with often repeated themes and images can shape what we consider as normal.

With the rise of rom-coms and technology, romantic relationships and love are depicted as things that come quickly and easily to most people.

Some of us use Tinder and have had success, but most of us have given up on swiping for love and now use it purely out of boredom and entertainment.

Some of us also just text random people and communicate through GIFs because it’s more convenient and less stressful than having an in-person conversation.

Technology and social media has provided a platform that softens the blow of rejection. It’s easy to put yourself out there when you don’t have to look the person in the eyes, should you be shot down.

Whether you’re on dating sites like Tinder in pursuit of a serious relationship, or solely out of boredom, we can all agree that loyalty, respect and honesty are key qualities of any person we decide to spend our time with.

But how to achieve this kind of love is where our mostly single Editorial Board was thrown for a loop.

None of us are masters of love but we know convenience and ease aren’t usually characteristics of love.

“Fifty Shades Freed,” like a lot of other pop-culture movies, isn’t an accurate representation of what love should or should not be, and basing your relationship standards off movie ideas of romance could lead to a toxic relationship with whomever you happen to match with on Tinder.

View media and pop culture with a critical eye.

Love isn’t easy. Love is risky, a lot of responsibility and self-sacrifice is required to make it work; regardless of whether or not it’s a relationship with your best friend or your significant other.

Stance:

Expectations for love should not be based off media representations.