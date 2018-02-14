Athlete of the Week: Mallory McQuistan

Year: Junior

Hometown: Fremont, Nebraska

Major: Sociology

The South Dakota State softball team went 2-3 in their first five games of the 2018 season at the University of Northern Iowa Dome Classic this past weekend.

The Jacks defeated the Universtiy of Missouri-Kansas City and Green Bay.

Mallory McQuistan led the Jacks with three hits on 11 at bats. She had six runs batted in, including two home runs. For this performance, McQuistan is The Collegian’s Athlete of the Week.

The Jacks will travel to Jacksonville, Florida Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 and will face Providence, North Florida, University of Texas-Arlington, Jacksonville and Cansius College in the Osprey Invitational.