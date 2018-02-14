In love or lovesick: Jacks talk Valentine’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and single or not, it’s coming either way.

Some hate the day dedicated to love, and some can’t get enough of it. Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday for someone who is a sucker for love or chocolate. Or maybe the perfect day is a movie, popcorn and some time alone.

South Dakota State students were honest about their feelings on the holiday:

“Well I am recently single and boys are dumb,” said Sophie Gordon, freshman apparel merchandising and public relations major. “This Valentine’s day is just going to be me eating a lot of food.”

Stereotypically, single people are known to loathe the holiday, while couples enjoy it. But being in a relationship doesn’t mean you have to worship the holiday.

“My girlfriend is ditching me to see ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ with one of her friends on Valentine’s Day,” said Ross Luinenburg, sophomore business economics major. “I personally enjoy Valentine’s Day because it’s an excuse to go out and do something we don’t normally get to do, but Emma does not feel the same, therefore we collectively don’t like Valentine’s Day.”

The holiday can also be a time for people in relationships to stay connected and make time for one another.

Sophomore interior design major Haley Patrick thinks the holiday gives couples a chance to do something special. She said it’s a day to put aside your busy schedule and to dedicate to your significant other.

Others think a holiday shouldn’t glorify love just once a year, and that love shouldn’t expire when the candy hearts do.

“You can spend all this time making Valentine’s Day special, getting flowers, chocolates and jewelry but this one special day doesn’t make up for everything else,” said Tate Coon, freshman aviation major. “It should be about celebrating your relationship, not making up for it.”

Just because you didn’t get struck with baby cupid’s arrow and find the love of your life doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate — share the love with family and friends.

Farid Teymouri, freshman human biology major, sees Valentine’s Day not as a holiday about your significant other but as a celebration of family as well.

“I love my family so why not include them into the holiday? So if I do or don’t have a girlfriend I still do have special love and that is with my family members,” Teymouri said.

To Benjamin Fromelt, sophomore computer science major, love is a beautiful thing that should be cherished, and that is what Valentine’s Day should be about.