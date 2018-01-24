Do things that make you happy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With only 12 credits this semester and track meets taking up my weekends, the amount of free time I have during the week has caught me off guard. It’s honestly given me time to actually realize how important self-care is. I have been doing small things daily to give myself the extra boost I need.

This semester, I plan to cook for myself more, pamper myself, take little steps like painting my nails, journaling frequently and take more personal time to focus on my well-being.

Last semester was a rough one for me. Several nights I was trying to complete online homework and study, all while trying not to burn out. Although I did have periods of free time last semester, I didn’t do much for myself. I didn’t treat myself very often, unless I was stress eating.

I felt run down, but this semester I’m determined to stay energized, positive and happy. I’ll accomplish this by simply doing little things for myself on a daily and weekly basis.

Everyone needs a reminder every now and again to take care of themselves. We can’t pour from an empty cup, right?

It doesn’t matter what type of person you are, you need to take care of yourself and do things that make you feel happy, confident and well taken care of. I ask you to take advantage of the amenities Brookings and South Dakota State University have to offer.

Attend sporting events with your friends and support the Jacks. Start taking time for your physical health at the Wellness Center or take a stroll through the Dakota Nature Park. Appreciate the things around you and take time to breathe.

Doing these things allows you to clear your mind. Trust me, that’s important given how busy we all are at this age. After only a couple days of work, work and more work, I get irritable and rundown. This burnout is something a lot of college students can relate to, I’m sure.

We’re all humans and we aren’t meant to be robots that follow a code all the time. Our hearts don’t run on code. We run off of what drives us and what allows us to be happy.

Take a step away from the stress of life this week and do something for yourself and your well-being this semester.

Rachel Astleford is a nutrition and dietetics major and can be reached at

[email protected]