SA approves cowbell allocation, Union budget

Senators participated in a strategic planning session for the Office of Student Affairs and approved funding for the purchase of cowbells at Monday’s Students’ Association meeting.

Doug Wermedal, associate vice president for the Office of Student Affairs, held a strategic planning session with SA. The session was meant to gain input on different aspects of student affairs on campus, and had senators split into smaller groups to go over benefits, ideas and lessons learned.

The input gathered will be used to benefit the students of South Dakota State in the future.

The Barnyard Cadets received approval for a $2,000 special allocation to purchase cowbells for 2018’s incoming freshmen. The finance committee recommended $0, but it was amended back to the original sum.

SA also approved the Physical Education Teacher Education Jacks club constitution.

During unfinished business, SA unanimously approved Resolution 17-17-R, which supports the proposed realignment of SDSU’s colleges.

Other sections of the meeting included SA’s review of the general budget for The Union, which was approved. The budget allocation for this year was $1,145,767.

The budget has increased from last year’s by $37,818, but this is not seen as a major increase because the baseline budget moves according to the Union Activity Fee and Budget Committee guiding document from 2011.

There was also a first reading of Resolution 17-18-R, which would have SA support the addition of bike lanes to the sidewalks on campus.

The next SA meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 19 in the Lewis and Clark room of the Student Union.