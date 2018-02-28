SA adds ex-officio, hears Wellness Center update

This week’s Students’ Association meeting featured the addition of a new ex-officio position and an open forum update on the Wellness Center expansion.

SA approved a letter of interest from the Student Sustainability Council to become an ex-officio, giving them an official position in SA meetings and allowing them to report and give input during meetings.

The meeting’s open forum featured Shari Landmark, director of recreation of fitness, and Tamara Lunday, director of student health and counseling. They gave updates and general information on the Wellness Center’s services and progress of the expansion.

Construction is on schedule. The final steps, renovation of the reception area, pharmacy, counseling offices and lab are set to be completed by August 2018. Landmark credited SA for helping make the expansion possible.

South Dakota State’s Drone Club received a special allocation of $1,785 from SA for general funding.

The Meditation Club’s constitution was passed without opposition.

Amendment 17-07-A failed to pass, it would have required a two-thirds vote to waive a second reading on a resolution.

Amendment 17-06-A passed unanimously. 17-06-A removed a clause of senator eligibility bylaws. The clause stated a senator “must remain in the college in which he or she was elected for the remainder of the spring and following fall semester after the election with the exception of the University College, who may declare a major at any time.” The italicized portion of the clause was removed as the UC will dissolve in the strategic realignment.

The slate for nominations for SA President and Vice President opened. No new nominations were presented, leaving only one ticket in Administrative Assistant Allyson Monson for president and State and Local Government Chair Spencer Harwood for vice president, nominated at the Feb. 12 meeting by Sen. Cole McDougall.

This week’s meeting also saw the first reading of Resolution 17-17-R, which states SA’s support for the proposed strategic realignment of South Dakota State’s colleges.

SA does not meet next Monday because of Spring Break, but will resume the following week at 7 p.m. Monday, March 12 in the Lewis and Clark Room in the upper level of The Union.