Choose to positively impact others

We all know first impressions are important, but what about the effects you have on someone after an extended period of knowing them? What about the effects they have on you?

Maybe you being to notice the way they start pronouncing certain words like you do, or you take on the same mannerisms. The moment you realize you sound or act like them can be eye-opening. The most important thing about that moment is whether it is for the positive or negative.

Sometimes I catch my roommate saying slang words I always say or pronouncing certain words the way I do. It goes both ways. When I’m bagging my groceries at the self-checkout, I use a plastic bag less often now because I remember how my roommate would always use a reusable grocery bag. It’s a habit I’m glad I picked up from her.

There are several small things that have caused us to step back and say, “Wow, I’m turning into you.”

From a young age, we are told to surround ourselves with people who are like-minded and share similar goals. But what about the people who teach us new things?

What about the people who unknowingly make us see topics from a new perspective? That’s the effect I hope people have on me, and it’s the effect I hope to have on my peers.

With that being said, it’s important to step back and re-evaluate if you are having positive effects on the people around you. Re-evaluate if the people you’re surrounding yourself with are making you more open-minded and successful in the long run. It’s never a bad thing to cut the toxic people from your life and welcome new ones who make you feel happy and excited each day.



Rachel Astleford is a nutrition and dietetics major and can be reached at

rachel.astleford@jacks.sdstate.edu.