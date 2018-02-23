Severyn lifts Jacks over Coyotes, win Summit League regular season title

Senior guard Lane Severyn made his second start this season in his last game at Frost Arena and willed the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to a 76-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

With the win, the Jacks won the Summit League regular season championship and secured the No. 1 seed at the Summit League Tournament.

Severyn connected on four of six three-pointers and finished the night with 14 points. He also contributed eight rebounds, including five offensive boards.

Without Severyn, the Jacks looked to be in trouble as he came up with rebounds that proved to be game changers. Despite having the game of his career, Severyn downplayed his performance.

“I’m really just happy to get the win,” Severyn said.

It wasn’t just Severyn who made a difference in the game. Junior forward Mike Daum scored 20 points and came up with 12 rebounds.

Freshman guard David Jenkins Jr. was also scoring with efficiency for the Jacks on Thursday night, with 18 points.

The Jacks were able to get it done of the glass, and it showed in the final score. SDSU out-rebounded USD by 11. As a team, the Jacks managed to wreak havoc on the offensive glass, as 14 of their 42 boards came from there.

During the first half, it looked as if the Jacks were going to be able to win in impressive fashion. They led by as many as 16 points at the 13:46 minute mark in the first half.

The Coyotes stormed back in the second half. But the Jacks managed to come back from every offensive attack they Coyotes had.

“That was a real gutsy win out there tonight,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Junior Matt Mooney scored 19 of his 33 points in the second half. The Jacks were unable to contain Mooney on Thursday night, as he knocked down five three pointers.

The only other Coyote in double figures for USD was sophomore, Tyler Peterson, who had 12 points and ten rebounds.

Sophomore Brandon Armstrong finished the night with seven points on two three-pointers.

The Jacks have one last regular season game against Fort Wayne Feb. 24. Don’t expect the Jacks to play their bench players and take it easy as their title is clinched.

“We are going to play to win,” Otzelberger said.

As for the Summit League Tournament, it remains to be seen if there will be a rubber match this season. Both squads will be on opposite ends of the brackets, but no team had an issue talking about their rivalry after the game.

“We don’t like them, that’s just how it is, and they don’t like us,” Mooney said. “It’s pretty obvious.”

Despite the possible matchup in the Summit League Tournament, Otzelberger was adamant that the Jacks have to take it one game at a time.

But for now, the in-state rivalry will keep burning.

“I take pride in knowing it’s a blue state,” Daum said with a smile.