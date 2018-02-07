SA supports international community, BoR employees

Undocumented residents and international students were the main topic of discussion at this week’s Students’ Association meeting.

Senators discussed Resolution 17-13-R opposing Senate Bill 103, which intends to inhibit “illegal aliens” from attending public institutions of higher education, and prevents them from obtaining in-state financial assistance, according to the resolution.

In the course of debate, the resolution was amended to add international students to a clause stating SA supports current policies regarding individuals classified as “illegal aliens.”

The resolution passed with only two votes in opposition, allowing SA to take a stance against SB 103.

SA quickly moved through Resolution 17-15-R, opposing House Bill 1199 which would prohibit collective bargaining by employees of the Board of Regents, according to the South Dakota Legislature.

SA’s resolution opposing HB 1199 passed. The body also voted on Amendment 17-05-A, which passed unanimously. The amendment clarifies which colleges are represented by senators, listing the BoR pending Colleges of Natural Sciences and Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Senator petitions opened Tuesday at 8 a.m., and remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Senate elections will be held March 20 and 21 with more information on polling stations to come.

So far, though, it is unknown who the president and vice president tickets will be. Senators had the opportunity to open the slate for president and vice president nominations, but none were put forth and the slate closed without a nomination. The body has three more meetings this month with the option to make nominations.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 in the Lewis and Clark room of The Union.