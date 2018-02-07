Issue: Participation in Black History Month is more important now than ever.

This year’s Black History Month may be the most important out of the last 12 years. This administration has been deservingly criticized for its lack of diversity and open racism from the President of the United States.

Yes, it should be a given that Black History Month is important, but it is necessary, now more than ever, to take time and remember the people of color who rose above the enslavement, segregation and violence of the past to pave the way for the future of Black Americans.

There seems to be a popular notion of “letting the past be the past,” but as we’ve seen in recent years, this isn’t the case.

Even in the midst of disenfranchisement, great men and women from the black community have stepped up time and time again to speak of brotherhood, kindness and rising above the racial divide.

Diversity is of great importance to The Collegian, and we encourage you to extend your knowledge about black culture and history of notable African Americans whose struggles are ingrained into American history.

From educators to philosophers and leaders, and inventors, African Americans have helped shaped the United States.

Think of notable people from Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, to Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama.

This is only the tip of the iceberg.

This February, make a commitment to recognize and appreciate the painful, yet vibrant history of African Americans as much as you can.

The Multicultural Center has opportunities for SDSU to make an increase in cultural appreciation a reality with events and social media.

The True Black History Museum will display over 1,000 artifacts from historical figures and notable African Americans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Lewis and Clark room in The Union.

There will also be soul food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in The Market. It’s first come first served.

Following the South Dakota State University Black Student Alliance Facebook page will give you an opportunity to learn about influential African Americans throughout history and learn about the problems they face today and how you can be an advocate for African Americans.

The past few years have been rife with tragedy, from police shootings to hateful rhetoric. Make this Black History Month count by educating yourself on all of the achievements of African American culture that deserve to be celebrated.

