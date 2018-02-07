Greek Man, Woman of the Month: January

SPONSORED CONTENT

Greek Life would like to recognize Jack Van Veldhuizen as Greek Man of the Month for January.

Van Veldhuizen, a freshman entrepreneurial studies major from Sioux Falls, is a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and was recently elected to serve as the president of his chapter.

He was also recognized in November as Brother of the Month in Lambda Chi Alpha, for accomplishing goals within his chapter, scholarship awards and holding a strong GPA.

Van Veldhuizen said he is “extremely humbled” and honored to receive these recognitions.

“Greek Life has impacted me by giving me a second family,” he said. “Lambda Chi Alpha is my home away from home,” Van Veldhuizen said.

Greek Life would like to recognize Kiersten Koehler as Greek Woman of the Month for January.

Koehler, a health education major from New Ulm, Minnesota, is a member of Alpha Xi Delta, and has served as the social chair, webmaster and College Panhellenic Council president.

Koehler said she has made tremendous gains personally and professionally through her involvement in Greek Life by participating in organizations like the Brookings Food Pantry and Healthy Movement.

“Greek Life has impacted me in more ways than I can imagine,” Koehler said. “It has empowered me to be the best I can be, and work with others along the way. The skills and knowledge I have gained will help me for the rest of my life. I have friendships and memories to last forever, as well as leadership skills that will help me in my future career. It feels so great to be a part of such a distinguished group of men and women on campus, and I can’t imagine my life without it.”