Five Minutes With Jeff Holm

The “Five minutes with” series focuses on an SDSU faculty, student or member of the Brookings community. The interviewer spends five minutes speaking with a person to learn their specialty or something they are passionate about.

Jeff Holm is the Director of Athletic Facilities. His job is to keep the big event facilities, like Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Frost Arena and the Wellness Center functioning at South Dakota State University.

Q: Although you have a schedule what does a typical day look like?

A: Lately I’ve been working with the expansion happening over at the Wellness Center, which would include looking over the blueprints with the head worker and figuring out where things will be going, it’s been a fun experience. However I don’t work a normal 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sometimes I’ll get to work at 6 a.m. and I won’t leave until 11 p.m.

Q: What has been the most overwhelming or hectic event to put together?

A: The Luke Bryan concert was definitely the most overwhelming and hectic event to put together, and I say that because I really had no idea what I was doing since I had never done that before. But luckily we had great staff that did know what they were doing to help us who didn’t know.

Q: Do you have a set schedule for each day?

A: I usually have a long list of things to do, but it can easily get pushed back if an incident occurs. Such as if a pipe were to break underneath Aquatics here I would be the one to look into fixing that. You just never know what’s going to happen next in this job line.