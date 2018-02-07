Budget your spring break plans

In one month, spring break will be here. If you are making plans for a trip, consider implementing a few budgeting strategies. This way you and your friends will bring home memories, not buyer’s remorse.

Set a goal

Decide where you want to go and how you are going to get there. Plan how you are going to tackle your goal.

Research

Figure out all the possible costs for your spring break get away. Budget for transportation, food, accommodations and other expenses.

Bargain hunt

Shop for the best deal and make reservations in advance. Look for discounts or package deals.

Group getaway

Talk with friends about the possibility of traveling together and splitting costs. More people sharing costs means a smaller strain on each person financially.



Short and sweet

Consider a shorter stay, such as three to four days instead of five to six.

If your budget is limited, but you still want to do something for spring break, consider low-cost options.

Take a day trip

Gather a group of friends and drive to a destination a few hours away. Look for activities in a location that interest your group. Share travel expenses to reduce the cost of travel. Focus on the time together.

Plan a “staycation”

Invite a group of friends to your home. Involve everyone in planning activities. Cook a meal together or have potluck.

College spring break is a time to be with friends and get away from the stress of academics. Remember that the experience is worth more than the financial cost. You want to remember spring break 2018 because of the great memories, not because you are paying off the debt for years.

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head is the SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist and can be reached at lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu.