Athlete of the week: Vanessa Lane

Year: Senior
Hometown: Pequot Lakes, Minnesota
Major: Consumer Affairs
The South Dakota State track and field team was in Lincoln, Nebraska Feb. 2 for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.
Vanessa Lane participated in the pentathlon. She came in sixth place overall, but won the shot put after a toss of 39-4 ½. She also came in fourth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:22.90.
For these performances Lane is The Collegian Athlete of the Week.
The Jacks will return to Brookings Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 for the SDSU Indoor Classic.