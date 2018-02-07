The Collegian
The Collegian
You are at:»»Athlete of the week: Vanessa Lane
ABBY FULLENKAMP Senior Vanessa Lane competes in the women’s shot put Jan. 19 during the SDSU DII Invitation meet . The Jacks host the SDSU Indoor Classic starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Athlete of the week: Vanessa Lane

0
By on Sports

Year: Senior
Hometown: Pequot Lakes, Minnesota
Major: Consumer Affairs

The South Dakota State track and field team was in Lincoln, Nebraska Feb. 2 for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

Vanessa Lane participated in the pentathlon. She came in sixth place overall, but won the shot put after a toss of 39-4 ½. She also came in fourth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:22.90.

For these performances Lane is The Collegian Athlete of the Week.

The Jacks will return to Brookings Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 for the SDSU Indoor Classic.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply