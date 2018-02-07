Athlete of the week: Vanessa Lane

Year: Senior

Hometown: Pequot Lakes, Minnesota

Major: Consumer Affairs

The South Dakota State track and field team was in Lincoln, Nebraska Feb. 2 for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

Vanessa Lane participated in the pentathlon. She came in sixth place overall, but won the shot put after a toss of 39-4 ½. She also came in fourth in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:22.90.

For these performances Lane is The Collegian Athlete of the Week.

The Jacks will return to Brookings Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 for the SDSU Indoor Classic.