Super Bowl Predictions

ANDREW HOLTAN
Sports Editor
Patriots. “Because Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the best and there is no way the Eagles can repeat what they did against the Vikings.”
TRENTON ABREGO
Sports Reporter
Patriots.
“Tom Brady versus Nick Foles? Give me Tom Brady every time. Quarterbacks aren’t always the key factor, but Brady changes that.”
CHANDLER HOLLAND
Sports Reporter
Patriots.
“Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski. They are more experienced than the Eagles and Tom Brady is the GOAT [Greatest of All Time]. Never bet against the GOAT.”
CARSON HERBERT
Sports Reporter
Patriots.
“I’m not a big fan of them personally, but they are coming off of a win against Jacksonville, who has a tough defense, and have overcome adversity with injuries and off-the-field controversies.”