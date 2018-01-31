Super Bowl Predictions



ANDREW HOLTAN

Sports Editor

Patriots. “Because Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the best and there is no way the Eagles can repeat what they did against the Vikings.”



TRENTON ABREGO

Sports Reporter

Patriots.

“Tom Brady versus Nick Foles? Give me Tom Brady every time. Quarterbacks aren’t always the key factor, but Brady changes that.”



CHANDLER HOLLAND

Sports Reporter

Patriots.

“Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski. They are more experienced than the Eagles and Tom Brady is the GOAT [Greatest of All Time]. Never bet against the GOAT.”



CARSON HERBERT

Sports Reporter

Patriots.

“I’m not a big fan of them personally, but they are coming off of a win against Jacksonville, who has a tough defense, and have overcome adversity with injuries and off-the-field controversies.”