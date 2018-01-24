Spring break road trips sure to satisfy

A spring break road trip with friends is a oppor tunity to see new parts of the United States.

There are thousands of destinations for a road trip and a thousand more routes to get there.

Mountain adventure road trip

One destination worth traveling to is Zion National Park, Utah. There are many hiking trails and places to climb and sight-see, including a 1,500-foot rock formation called Angels Landing.

On the drive to Zion National Park, stop in Denver, Colorado. Start one of the many hikes on this trip by visiting Mills Lake Trail and taking a picture by the 30-foot waterfall, Alberta Falls.

Spring break on the Bayou

The city of Mardi Gras, New Orleans, offers travelers the opportunity to walk the French Quarter, see many voodoo shops and museums and visit the many bars and restaurants like Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar.

“When I went to New Orleans with my church group, Bourbon Street was my favorite part. It had the best food, like gumbo and beignets,” sophomore civil engineering major Cully Olson said. “And jazz music was always playing everywhere you went.”

Stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on the way to Louisiana and visit the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art or the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Check out the beautiful artwork and historical sculptures in the area.

Trippin’ through the sweet South

On the other side of the country, there is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Along the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach has miles of beaches, the Family Kingdom Amusement Park and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade, which is home to one of the country’s tallest Ferris wheels.

Myrtle Beach also has a bar and restaurant, The Bowery, which has live entertainment, amazing food, and is located just 50 yards from the beach.

While on the way to South Carolina, make a pit stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville is famous for its music, so why not make a stop at the Country Music Hall of Fame? See famous costumes, instruments and photographs that show the history and influence of country music on today’s culture.

Consider visiting The Parthenon in Nashville’s Centennial Park, a full-scale replica of the temple in Athens. It’s also home to a full-size replica statue of Athena and an art museum.

Catch rays and play

The last recommended destination for a road trip is Miami, Florida and the Florida Keys.

After soaking up the sun on the beaches of Miami, spend a day at Everglades National Park. Take an airboat ride through the swamp to see a number of different animals like alligators, manatees, the Florida panther and many more.

Farther south of Miami is the Florida Keys. The first section of the Florida Keys is Key Largo, where you can find two national parks and a marine life sanctuary.

Megan Hehr, a sophomore early childhood education major, visited the Florida Keys and recalls part of her trip with her family.

“We went parasailing, snorkeling and shopped around in the Florida Keys while we were there a couple summers ago,” Hehr said. “I’m trying to talk my friends into going down there because it was so much fun.”

Continuing the road trip through Florida, visit Marathon Island.

Marathon has many waterfront restaurants whose menus include many of the fish caught in the waters right outside the door.

Enjoy the island by paddle boarding, getting up close and personal with dolphins at the Dolphin Research Center and petting turtles at the Turtle Hospital.

A road trip with friends can be a filled with amazing memories, new experiences and fantastic food. Take time to plan out a spring break road trip or just jump in the car and drive to one of the many beautiful destinations in the United States.