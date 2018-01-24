Six things to do when it’s cold out

1. Prairie Lanes Bowling

Strike out in a game of bowling with your friends.



2. South Dakota Art Museum

View art pieces by Harvey Dunn, Skye Gilkerson and the From Dusk to Dawn Collection which shows art of nighttime scenes to the rising and setting of the sun.



3. Larson Ice Center

$3 admission fee and $3 for a pair of skates, check the city of Brookings website for details on open skate hours.



4. Cinema 8

$5 movies every Tuesday. Eat popcorn, sit comfortably and enjoy the show.



5. CAPERS Takes a Holiday!

A comedy show put on by students, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-26 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Doner Auditorium. $11 admission and $14 for reserved seating

6. Brookings Art Center classes

Use acrylic paint and Tar Paper to create unique artwork 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, $15 for non-members.