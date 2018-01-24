SA supports Parking Services

Monday night’s Students’ Association meeting featured an open forum with Senior Director of The Union, Jennifer Novotny. She discussed progress in repairs from The Union flood, as well as several first readings of resolutions that deal primarily with Parking Services.

Novotny explained the damage sustained from the flooding. Total costs are still being estimated. The floors were stripped this week to make way for new carpet and new paint will soon follow. Novotny said staff will return to their offices within a few weeks if repairs go according to plan.

SA gave first readings of three resolutions: 17-09-R, 17-10-R and 17-11-R.

17-09-R shows Students’ Association’s support for consulting Parking Services during construction projects and calls for a Parking Services representative to join the Campus Planning and Design Committee.

17-10-R also relates to parking and supports compensating Parking Services for providing parking lots to groups hosting large events on campus. These fees would go toward maintenance, upkeep and improvement of parking facilities, according to the resolution.

17-11-R voiced SA’s support for the construction of the new precision agriculture building.

During committee and staff reports, the representative for International Relations Council announced the cancellation of Saudi Arabia night. He said students chose to cancel the event due to feelings of discrimination from students and faculty.

SA approved a constitution for boxing club. Senate petitions for colleges will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 in SA’s office.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 in the Lewis and Clark room of The Union.