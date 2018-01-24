Athlete of the Week: Macy Miller

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team improved to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in the Summit League after wins against Dakota Wesleyan and Western Illinois.

Macy Miller led the way for the Jacks in the two wins. She averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals in the two games. Miller tied her career-high with 31 points against Western Illinois. For this performance, Miller has been named The Collegian Athlete of the Week.

The Jacks will host the South Dakota Coyotes at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Summit League. They will then host the Fort Wayne Mastodons at 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Both games will be played at Frost Arena in Brookings.