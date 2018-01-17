Trump administration not only racist, but anti-American

The president has been under fire this last week for his racist remarks on immigration.

Unfortunately, the president calling Haitian and African countries “shitholes” isn’t surprising, considering his conduct and lack of decorum during his first year in office. What is surprising, and more frustrating, is how un-American this regime of ham-fisted ignorance is.

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President Trump took advantage of the holiday to play a round of golf at his Florida resort.

“I encourage all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community and service programs and activities in honor of Dr. King’s life and legacy,” the president said Jan. 12 on the White House website.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Jorge Garcia hugged his wife and children for the last time as two immigration agents did their civic duty and stood watch — making sure the family man was forced from his home to a country he’s never known.

The 39-year-old landscaper was 10 years old when his family brought him across the Mexican border. In the almost 30 years he has lived in the United States, Garcia hasn’t gotten so much as a speeding ticket.

He’s paid his taxes and spent over $100,000 in court fees in hopes of becoming an American citizen.

Garcia is not a “bad hombre,” he is a victim — a victim of the current administration’s attack on American values and ideologies that have made this country truly great.

Mr. Trump is from New York City and I imagine he has seen the Statue of Liberty. If he could read, he may have gotten something from this:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

Garrett Ammesmaki is the News Editor at The Collegian and can be reached at gammesmaki@sdsucollegian.com.